Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TXG. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$21.25.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock traded down C$0.32 on Thursday, hitting C$9.57. The company had a trading volume of 128,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,592. The firm has a market capitalization of C$821.53 million and a P/E ratio of 4.26. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.07 and a twelve month high of C$17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.54.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$299.94 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.5663414 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

