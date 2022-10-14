Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $190,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $241.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.05.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

