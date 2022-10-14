Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 270 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $191.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.79 and a 200-day moving average of $212.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

