Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Short Interest Down 36.3% in September

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the September 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $49.13.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $426.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 332,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 197,155 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $26,188,000.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Stories

