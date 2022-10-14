TPG Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,684,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.21.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MAA opened at $146.56 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.97.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

