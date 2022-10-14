TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s previous close.

TPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TPG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of TPG from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TPG to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TPG from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

TPG Price Performance

Shares of TPG stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. TPG has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $255.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that TPG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of TPG by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG by 39.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TPG during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,438,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in TPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TPG during the second quarter worth $273,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

