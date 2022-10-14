Traders Purchase High Volume of Philip Morris International Call Options (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 18,115 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 226% compared to the typical volume of 5,552 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.0 %

PM stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.51. 89,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,085,927. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.71. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $132.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.78.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

