TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
TransGlobe Energy Stock Down 0.7 %
TransGlobe Energy stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.56) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 270.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 304.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of £216.26 million and a P/E ratio of 196.69. TransGlobe Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 180.20 ($2.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 438.50 ($5.30).
TransGlobe Energy Company Profile
