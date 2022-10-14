TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

TransGlobe Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

TransGlobe Energy stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.56) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 270.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 304.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of £216.26 million and a P/E ratio of 196.69. TransGlobe Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 180.20 ($2.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 438.50 ($5.30).

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

