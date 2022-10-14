TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TANNZ traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.85. 4,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.52.

