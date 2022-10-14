Traxx Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $59.98 Million (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Traxx has a market cap of $59.98 million and approximately $175,980.00 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traxx token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Traxx has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Traxx Token Profile

Traxx’s genesis date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traxx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traxx using one of the exchanges listed above.

