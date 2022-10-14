Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TGI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group Price Performance

Shares of TGI opened at $8.53 on Monday. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37, a PEG ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $349.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after purchasing an additional 827,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,810,000 after acquiring an additional 690,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,270,000 after acquiring an additional 640,237 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 67.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 626,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,791,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.