Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,335 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,460,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $556,424.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,762. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter Price Performance

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.70 and a beta of 0.54. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $68.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.14.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

About Twitter

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.