Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Tyson Foods makes up about 2.1% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,257 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after acquiring an additional 912,421 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 486.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after acquiring an additional 850,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,996,000 after purchasing an additional 690,099 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $65.45 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $100.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

