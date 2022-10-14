UBS Group Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €4.90 Price Target

UBS Group set a €4.90 ($5.00) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($7.55) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.18) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($6.63) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.12) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €6.50 ($6.63) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Schaeffler Trading Up 1.9 %

FRA:SHA opened at €4.95 ($5.05) on Monday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($11.53) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($17.08). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.46.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

