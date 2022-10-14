UBS Group Lowers Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Sell

UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $10.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $13.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on F. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.77.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $11.77 on Monday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 148,223,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,649,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $780,129,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,246,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $314,382,000 after purchasing an additional 141,735 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.