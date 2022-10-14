UBS Group Lowers Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
VWAGY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Volkswagen from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $229.25.
Volkswagen Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $16.03 on Monday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06.
About Volkswagen
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Volkswagen (VWAGY)
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.