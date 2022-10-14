UBS Group Lowers Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

VWAGY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Volkswagen from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $229.25.

Volkswagen Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $16.03 on Monday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $74.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

