UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 22 to CHF 22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.18.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Up 4.9 %

UBS Group stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in UBS Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 294,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.