UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Sold by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC decreased its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. UMH Properties makes up about 0.6% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC owned approximately 0.19% of UMH Properties worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,383,000 after buying an additional 264,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,392,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after buying an additional 165,164 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,307,000 after buying an additional 29,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,252,000 after buying an additional 420,618 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,211,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,786,000 after buying an additional 254,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMH Properties news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 3,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,932.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,631.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,317 shares of company stock worth $51,924. 10.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMH Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point set a $26.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Shares of UMH Properties stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.02. 1,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,251. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Stories

