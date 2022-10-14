Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Lifted by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded down $3.00 on Friday, hitting $193.74. 36,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,307. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $186.89 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.