Unite Group’s (UTG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,025 ($12.39) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($13.90) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unite Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,210.71 ($14.63).

Get Unite Group alerts:

Unite Group Trading Up 2.4 %

LON UTG traded up GBX 19.35 ($0.23) on Thursday, hitting GBX 825.35 ($9.97). 1,515,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,382. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,002.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,074.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 610.29. Unite Group has a twelve month low of GBX 773 ($9.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,209 ($14.61).

Unite Group Cuts Dividend

Unite Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a GBX 11 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.25%.

(Get Rating)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.