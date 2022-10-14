Unite Group’s (UTG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,025 ($12.39) price target on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($13.90) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unite Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,210.71 ($14.63).
Unite Group Trading Up 2.4 %
LON UTG traded up GBX 19.35 ($0.23) on Thursday, hitting GBX 825.35 ($9.97). 1,515,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,382. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,002.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,074.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 610.29. Unite Group has a twelve month low of GBX 773 ($9.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,209 ($14.61).
Unite Group Company Profile
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
