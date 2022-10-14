United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $163.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.22 and a 200-day moving average of $185.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

