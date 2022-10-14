United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the September 15th total of 50,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

United Security Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $114.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBFO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 11.3% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 467,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 47,597 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

