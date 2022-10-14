UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.85-22.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $21.89. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.85-$22.05 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $10.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $520.48. 108,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $486.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $523.82 and its 200-day moving average is $513.68. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $417.80 and a 52 week high of $553.29.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $586.40.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $204,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.