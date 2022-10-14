Utrust (UTK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.13 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Utrust has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $60.13 million and $4.96 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Utrust’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

