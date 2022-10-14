Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $225.50. The company had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,236. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.49) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.