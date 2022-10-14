Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Albion Financial Group UT’s 9th Largest Position

Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.3% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $22,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.32. 157,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,229,293. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.30.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

