Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,159 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 9.7% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $22,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.09. The company had a trading volume of 244,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,229,293. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.30. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $63.83.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

