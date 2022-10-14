Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.61. 716,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,272,070. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.41.

