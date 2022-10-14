Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 6.6% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,841. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.29 and a 200 day moving average of $243.33.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.