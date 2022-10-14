Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.39. 38,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,825. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.