Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Lifted by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $3.20 on Friday, reaching $188.77. The company had a trading volume of 21,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,617. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.04.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

