Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 205,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,620,000 after purchasing an additional 50,494 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 112,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 24,797 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 141,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $74.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.63. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.21 and a 12 month high of $81.75.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

