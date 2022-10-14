Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.8% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.32. 161,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,272,188. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.21 and a 12-month high of $81.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.