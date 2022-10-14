Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is BCS Wealth Management’s Largest Position

BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $336.82. 61,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,211,177. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $361.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.