Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Shares Sold by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUSB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,542. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.21. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.83 and a one year high of $51.15.

