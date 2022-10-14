Verasity (VRA) Market Cap Reaches $40.53 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Verasity has a market cap of $40.53 million and approximately $9.69 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001307 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00019184 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

