Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Sold by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 1,106.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter worth $65,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 243.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Price Performance

Shares of VRTV opened at $104.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.12. Veritiv Co. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.62. Veritiv had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTV shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Veritiv

(Get Rating)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

