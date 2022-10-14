Vertical Research Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) to Hold

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ WERN opened at $39.88 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity at Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $836.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.22 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carmen A. Tapio bought 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $49,374.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,059,000 after buying an additional 812,355 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,685,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,092,000 after acquiring an additional 34,443 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 23.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,215,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,943,000 after buying an additional 600,874 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,533,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,885,000 after acquiring an additional 781,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

