Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives $13.41 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.41.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SEAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the first quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter worth $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter worth $62,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEAT opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $147.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vivid Seats will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

