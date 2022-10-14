VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,449 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VMware stock opened at $106.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

