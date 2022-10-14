Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCR) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCR – Get Rating) were down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.91. Approximately 3,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF Stock Up 4.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71.

