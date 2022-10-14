Vulcan Forged PYR Price Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $4.18 or 0.00021256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $99.90 million and $39.86 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,666.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006342 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002740 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 133.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012205 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00037123 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00057531 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00022615 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.18354014 USD and is up 9.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $45,697,997.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

