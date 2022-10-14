W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $27.25-$28.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $27.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.00 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.09 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $40.00-$40.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $538.33.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $518.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $543.39 and its 200-day moving average is $506.39. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $421.98 and a 12 month high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 11.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

