Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY23 guidance to $4.45-4.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.45-$4.65 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $33.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,120.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

