Walker Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 67,394 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 67,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,000. PepsiCo makes up about 1.0% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $174.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $240.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.50 and a 200-day moving average of $169.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

