Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 3.6 %

MS opened at $79.32 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $136.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

