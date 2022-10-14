Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,146,000 after purchasing an additional 903,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,408,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,281,000 after acquiring an additional 84,902 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,956,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,916,000 after acquiring an additional 144,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,560,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,432,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $167.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.28. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

