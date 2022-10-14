Walker Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after buying an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after buying an additional 268,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,021,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $183.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.17. The firm has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

