Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Up 9.9%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.00. 2,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 188,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wallbox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wallbox during the first quarter worth about $12,279,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Wallbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,047,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Wallbox by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 105,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Wallbox by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 56,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

