Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.96

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter worth $112,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter worth $216,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter worth $246,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Company Profile

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

